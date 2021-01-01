Bulova Mens Black Leather Strap Watch 96b158, One Size

A distinguished look takes this Bulova® watch a step above the rest. The multiple-layer swirl-pattern gray dial is smartly contrasted by silver-tone stick indices and a black leather strap. The Precisionist is a quartz watch designed with a continuously sweeping second hand for extraordinary precision and accuracy. Brand: Bulova®Dial Color: Gray swirl patternStrap: Black leatherClasp: BuckleMovement: Japanese quartz analogWater Resistance: 99’Case Width: 40.7mmCase Thickness: 9.1mmBracelet Dimensions: 8 1/2” long, 22mm longModel No.: 96B158Special Features: Continuously sweeping second hand, date displayJewelry photos are enlarged to show detail.