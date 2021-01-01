The Houghton is a sleek, classic Oxford Brogue featuring distinguishing punched detailing and closed lace up fastenings. This shoe incorporates a padded comfort memory foam insole and practical rubber/leather composite sole. Easily styled through the seasons, the Houghton can be dressed up or down, easily as suited to a casual lunch in town as it is a day at the races. Features Closed lace up fastenings Punched detailing Rubber/leather composite sole. Comfort padded insole Available in Tan & Chocolate suede Before use apply Suede & Nubuck Protector. Clean using a soft suede brush, brushing in the direction of fibres. Liquiproof Eco Cleaner can be used on light marks. Store away from heat, damp and direct sunlight. Maintain with Suede & Nubuck Protector once a month, or more regularly depending on wear. For extra protection, use Liquiproof Premium Protector. Men's Brown Leather The Houghton - Tan Shoes 12 UK Fairfax & Favor