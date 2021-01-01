The Trafalgar is a classic Dealer Boot style. Combining elasticated panels in our signature Navy Blue, a rendered-rubber commando sole, carefully cushioned to provide supreme comfort. Made with a water-resistant, breathable membrane, this boot is the perfect companion come rain, hail, snow or sunshine and happy when trudging endless miles through the countryside. FEATURES Navy blue elasticated side panels Two pull loops Rubber commando sole Breathable membrane Comfort padded insole Clean using a damp cloth. Leave to dry naturally. Condition leather using Renapur Leather Balsam. Store away from heat, damp and direct sunlight. Rejuvinate with Renapur Leather Balsam once a month, or more regularly depending on wear. We recommend following the instructions and doing a small test patch. Men's Navy Leather The Trafalgar Shoes 8 UK Fairfax & Favor