Nike Mens Nike Legacy Hooded Jacket - Mens Black/Black/Sail Size M

Charge headfirst into the unknown with the Nike Legacy Hooded Jacket. Cozy and comfortable, this jacket strikes a perfect balance between warmth and casual style. It'll give your closet a green upgrade thanks to the fabric containing around 75% recycled polyester fibers. Blocking out the moisture, it is made with water-repellent shell fabric, Thermore insulation, and recycled fleece lining. Slip into this jacket and take your comfort quotient up a notch as you head out. Nike Legacy Hooded Jacket features: Recycled ripstop panels reinforce high-wear areas ensuring durability. Nike Therma-FIT technology regulates your body's natural heat and keeps you warm. The water-repellent shell is reinforced with ripstop fabric on the sleeves to keep you dry. Both fabrics have a matte face and are made with 100% recycled polyester. Snap front pockets and zippered chest pocket stashes small items. Squarehead zippers add stylish detailing. A heat transfer Futura graphic and woven flag label on the back panel create a distinct look. Therma-FIT embroidery on the cuff highlights the premium construction. Standard fit creates a relaxed vibe. Machine wash compatible. Body/Lining/Fill: 100% polyester. Imported.