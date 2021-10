Design: This shoe is perfect for training in the gym Flat, stable heel, under toe flexibility, side-to-side support, and tons of grip This shoe can handle your toughest workout Modernized herringbone sole puts a twist on this classic look Durability & Traction: High-abrasion honeycomb mesh and durable overlays on the back and sides keep you going Outer rubber wraps provide support for side-to-side movements Grooves in the sole keep shoes flexible for push-ups and planks