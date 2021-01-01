Montblanc Men's Legend Night 3-Piece Eau de Toilette Spray, After Shave Balm & Shower Gel Set - Size 3.4 Oz.

The top notes contain hints of cardamom, bergamot, mint and clary sage. This interesting combination is followed up with heart notes of cedar, fir resin, lavender, apple and violet. These notes then blend into base notes of Black vanilla husk, vetiver, musk, akigalawood and earthy patchouli. Made in France. THREE-PIECE SET INCLUDES Eau de Toilette Spray, 3.4 oz After Shave Balm, 3.4 oz Shower Gel, 3.4 oz TOP NOTES Cardamom Bergamot. Center Core - Direct Beauty > Saks Off 5th > Barneys Warehouse. Montblanc. Size: 3.4 Oz.