Frye Men's Lewis Venetian Slip-On Loafer, Cognac-80259, 8

For over 155 years, Frye's iconic boots have defined eras, embodied social movements, outlasted trends and defied time. Frye captures the essence of timeless American style - the promise of a dream STYLE AND DESIGN: This slip-on combines the elegant and lightweight style of the classic Italian driving shoe with Frye's signature craftsmanship. Made in a variety of rich oiled leathers and suedes, accented with heavy stitching COMFORT: Soft leather lining and lightly cushioned foot bed is ideal for all day wear PERFECT FIT: Medium width and true to size