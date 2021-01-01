Men's Florsheim Lexington Cap Toe

Part of Florsheim's Core Collection, footwear in an array of styles from classic to contemporary, for men who recognize and appreciate quality. Features and Benefits CLASSIC STYLE: the Florsheim Lexington features genuine leather uppers with just the right amount of shine It has a rounded toe and flexible rubber sole QUALITY: The uppers and linings are genuine leather The sole is durable and flexible rubber COMFORT: the insole is fully cushioned with a leather cover The footbed is non-removable PERFECT FIT: Heel height is 1 inch Runs true to size Comes in medium width and wide width CARE: Easy to clean, just wipe down with a soft, damp cloth Durable leather upper Features a "Toflex light sole" which is a man made, very durable sole