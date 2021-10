THE ESSENTIAL TEE WITH HERITAGE SPORT STYLE Big and bold embroidered 3-D block logo on our Men's Heritage Tee gives a nod to our archives with a fresh take. Crafted from heavier weight cotton so you can wear it solo or layer. Made with a sturdy bound crew neck, reinforced shoulder taping and double-stitched seams that give a nod to our athletic heritage while elevating this everyday basic. Has a classic men's unisex fit that's made to fit everyone.