Men's Champion Life Reverse Weave Cut-Off Shorts With Taping, 10" Inseam Country Walnut L

SPORTY FLEECE SHORTS ALREADY FEEL LIKE A FAVORITE Level up your sport look with our Men's Reverse Weave Cut-off Shorts made with all the comfort of our iconic fleece. A nod to our archives, heritage woven taping stands out down each leg and along the back waist. Retro cut-off hem gives them that worn-in, favorite shorts feel. Heritage details like our original men's classic fit, signature stretch gusset and elastic waistband with drawcord stand the test of time. Legendary heavyweight fleece is cut on the cross-grain to resist vertical shrinkage, so the fit stays true. The soft brushed interior keeps you comfortable from workout warm-up's to weekends. Longer 10-inch length and essential side pockets to hold tech and keys.