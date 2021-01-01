Men's Champion Life Sunwash Dye Lightweight Tee Sun Wash Chambray Jade Multi L

IT'S ALWAYS SUMMER IN THIS HAND-DYED, LIGHTWEIGHT SUNWASH TEE Lightweight, Sunwash Tee already has the broken-in softness of your favorite tee. Made for laid-back days with shorts and joggers, it's here for the season in hand-dyed, sunny colors. Effortlessly cool in lightweight, super soft cotton, it's your go-to for warmer temps or layered under a hoodie. Finished with a set-in, ribbed crew neck with soft, back neck taping, double-stitched seams and a classic men's fit that leaves you free to move. Tonal embroidered logo completes the summer vibe.