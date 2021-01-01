Champion Mens Champion Lightweight Feather Dye 7Shorts - Mens Scarlet/Black Size M

Don't let the winters stop you from pushing your limits with the Champion Lightweight Feather Dye 7 Shorts. Crafted with lightweight and super soft fleece material, these shorts make you want to practice more rigorously. The double-needle construction of these shorts ensures extra durability supporting your tough training sessions. The loose fit style that goes well with any T-shirt leaves you with multiple options to style these shorts. Cotton drawcord with knotted ends offers a secure and customizable fit. Side pockets and back pockets provide storage for your handy essentials. 90% cotton/10% polyester. Imported.