This season, add a layer of cozy comfort with this lightweight jacket for men. The channel design creates a textured look and feel thatâs sure to stand out. Featuring a high-density water-resistant surface to help keep you dry, this long sleeve menâs jacket is the perfect outdoor companion. 100% Nylon Plain Weave Fabrication Weaves In Criss-Cross Patterning For Extra Durability Water Resistant Hi-Density Surface Machine Wash Imported | Original Penguin Men's Lightweight Hooded Channel Jacket in True Black, Size Medium, 100% Nylon | Munsingwear