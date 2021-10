Fit & Design: Standard fit pullover Lightweight material for a comfortable fit Double stitched seams offer added durability ½ zip design makes for easy layering High-rise collar provides added protection Technology: ProDry® fabric quickly wicks away moisture to keep you dry and comfortable Anti-microbial technology inhibits odor build-up to keep you feeling fresh Easy to care fabric that is resistant to wrinkling or shrinkage Built-in 4-way stretch material for free range of motion