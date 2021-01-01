FootJoy Men's Lisle Ministripe Knit Collar Polo, Medium, Gray

Fit and Design: Performance golf shirt Lock stitched hem provides reinforced construction with a tailored look Double stitched seams offer added durability Extended back shirt tail features an extra-long back shirt tail to make tucking in a breeze Four-way stretch comfort Technology: Exclusive ProDry® fabrication provides superior moisture control that quickly wicks away moisture, keeping you dry and comfortable Anti-microbial technology finish helps inhibit odor build-up when ambient moisture is present UV Protection Additional Details: Easy to care for fabric is machine washable with minimal wrinkling or shrinkage