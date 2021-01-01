Columbia Men's Loma Vista Insulated Jacket, XXL, Blue

Explore the outdoors in rugged style and warmth when you toss on the Columbia® Men’s Loma Vista Jacket. Made from water resistant, fleece lined fabric, you'll stay light, comfortable and dry on any winter adventure you choose. Dual entry front pockets and an interior security pocket provide several safe storage options for your items, while the adjustable cuffs give you a gentle but secure fit around your wrists for easy wear all day long. FEATURES: Water resistant, fleece lined fabric provides the ideal combination of comfort and warmth Dual entry hand pockets and internal security pocket offer ample, safe storage space Adjustable cuffs fit gently around wrists Rugged, modern styling Fabric - Shell: 60% cotton, 40% polyester Fabric - Lining: 100% polyester MTR filament fleece 250g. 100% nylon 210T taffeta Fabric - Insulation: 140g Slimtech 100% polyester Style: 1619771