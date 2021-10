Taped shoulders, rubber buttons. - Shape retention. - Twin-needle hems and traditional rugby collar with cotton webbing. - Also available in kids Rugby leisurewear garments are for leisure use only. - Size Chest (to fit) S - 34/36" M - 37/39" L - 40/42" XL - 43/45" 2XL - 46/48" 3XL* - 50" *3XL only available in these colours. - Fabric 100% Ringspun Cotton Weight 300 gsm. - Gender: Men