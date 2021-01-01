Danner Men's Lookout Side-Zip 5.5 Inch Law Enforcement Boot, Black, 13 EE US

The Danner® Lookout Side-Zip 5.5" has your back on any trail with its long-lasting durability, plush footbed, and slip-resistant outsole keeping you comfortable and steady on your feet all day long. Waterproof, polishable full grain leather and ripstop ballistic nylon upper provide excellent durability and comfort. Waterproof Danner Dry liner pulls moisture away from the foot for greater comfort. Features a anatomical design and broader toe box for a more comfortable, responsive fit. Semi-locking zipper on side for easy on and off. Dual-density footbed provides plush cushioning and underfoot venting for maximum airflow and Airthotic® heel clip for support. Footbed features Danner Comfort System (DCS) that delivers best-in-class durability, support, and comfort. Danner Lookout slip-resistant outsole with dynamic lug pattern for superior traction and maneuverability. Nylon shank offers lightweight support. Non-metallic toe meets or exceeds ASTM F2413-11 M 1/75 C/75 EH safe