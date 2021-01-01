Introducing the Dunia (Earth) Kenyan beaded belt. This beaded belt is beautifully hand crafted in Kenya by the Maasai tribe. The impeccable leather craft is done by the Maasai Mamas and takes on average 2 days to complete just one medium sized belt. All materials are locally sourced in Kenya from the top grain leather, to the beads, to the belt buckles. The buckles we use are locally sourced and hand casted by local artisans using recycled brass. The beads we use are made from 100% glass - not plastic! The wide belts are 4cm in width. Hand wash only Men's Low-Impact Brass Beaded Belt - Dunia 40in KOY Clothing