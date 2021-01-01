Also available in light blue and navy. Our mens short-sleeved polo shirt is a stylish addition to your weekend wardrobe. This is a versatile leisurewear option made from lightweight, soft, pure 100% textured cotton and detailed with trims of authentic African fabric 'Kikoy' on the collar and inside the side slits. Try matching this polo with our Luo navy chino shorts and Mwezi Kenyan beaded belt for a stylish summer look. Over 50% of profits go back into the Kenyan communities that inspire our designs. Wash on 30 degrees, hang and iron. Men's Low-Impact White Cotton Polo Shirt - Purple Trim XL KOY Clothing