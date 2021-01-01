From koy clothing

Men's Low-Impact Blue Cotton Striped Kenyan Kikoy Shirt 3XL KOY Clothing

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Made entirely from authentic Kenyan Kikoy fabric, hence the name 'Kabisa', which means 'completely' in Swahili - the national language of Kenya. This item has a semi cutaway collar and comes with removable KOY branded collar stays. Keeping with our brand ethos, over 50% of profits go back into sustainable charity projects in Kenya. This shirt comes in eco-friendly, recyclable, re-usable and plastic free packaging. This shirt is made in Turkey from 100% cotton Kenyan Kikoy fabric. Wash inside out at up to 30°. Use normal spin cycle and air dry on a flat surface. Iron at low temperature. Do not bleach or tumble. Men's Low-Impact Blue Cotton Striped Kenyan Kikoy Shirt 3XL KOY Clothing

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com