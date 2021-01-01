Made entirely from authentic Kenyan Kikoy fabric, hence the name 'Kabisa', which means 'completely' in Swahili - the national language of Kenya. This item has a semi cutaway collar and comes with removable KOY branded collar stays. Keeping with our brand ethos, over 50% of profits go back into sustainable charity projects in Kenya. This shirt comes in eco-friendly, recyclable, re-usable and plastic free packaging. This shirt is made in Turkey from 100% cotton Kenyan Kikoy fabric. Wash inside out at up to 30°. Use normal spin cycle and air dry on a flat surface. Iron at low temperature. Do not bleach or tumble. Men's Low-Impact Blue Cotton Striped Kenyan Kikoy Shirt 3XL KOY Clothing