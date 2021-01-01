The D+D House collection everyday styles you want and need all year round. We've developed this collection to become a marker for true quality & sustainable production at the best price possible. Built on our exclusive crepe sole for all day comfort, the upper features a textured pebble leather timeless, hard wearing and brilliantly versatile, meaning you'll be able to wear these loafers with pretty much anything in your wardrobe. These shoes are hand made with a leather upper, leather lining and a rubber sole. We recommend using a soft brush to clean them. Men's Low-Impact Black Crepe Moore Pebble Loafer Shoes 11 UK DUKE + DEXTER