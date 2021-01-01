A true Kenyan shirt, made entirely from authentic Kenyan Kikoy fabric, hence the name 'Kabisa', which means 'completely' in Swahili - the national language of Kenya. Kikoy fabric has a very soft yet breathable nature due to its unique loose weave. The name 'Moran' means 'warrior' in the Maasai language. Keeping with our brand ethos, over 50% of profits go back into sustainable charity projects in Kenya. This shirt comes in eco-friendly, recyclable, re-usable and plastic free packaging. Care Instructions: Wash inside out at up to 30°. Use normal spin cycle and air dry on a flat surface. Iron at low temperature. Do not bleach or tumble. Material: 100% Kenyan Kikoy Fabric Colour: Coral Red Button Down Collar Signature impala head logo embroidery on the left chest One button cuff Kikoy detailed hem gusset Horizontal stitching on the last buttonhole Men's Low-Impact Red Fabric Coral Kenyan Kikoy Shirt Medium KOY Clothing