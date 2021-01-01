Made entirely from authentic Kenyan Kikoy fabric, hence the name 'Kabisa', which means 'completely' in Swahili - the national language of Kenya. Kenyan Kikoy fabric has a very soft yet breathable nature due to its unique loose weave. Kikoy fabric is very easy to iron and does not crinkle easily, so for those who do not enjoy ironing, this is a winner option! ;) Keeping with our brand ethos, over 50% of profits go back into sustainable charity projects in Kenya. This shirt comes in eco-friendly, recyclable, re-usable and plastic free packaging. Care Instructions: Wash inside out at up to 30°. Use normal spin cycle and air dry on a flat surface. Iron at low temperature. Do not bleach or tumble. Material: 100% Kenyan Kikoy Fabric Colour: Navy Blue Button Down Collar Signature impala head logo embroidery on the left chest One button cuff Kikoy detailed hem gusset Horizontal stitching on the last buttonhole Men's Low-Impact Navy Fabric Pale Kenyan Kikoy Shirt 3XL KOY Clothing