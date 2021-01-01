Brand new for this summer. Our latest iteration of Ritchie shows its true colours with breathable tech mesh and pine green Italian suede, all made possible by this sneaker's unique 7-panel construction. Handmade in England, the D+D Sapo Ritchie is designed for pure comfort. A custom-made sole unit and zero stitch internal heel make this sneaker the only shoe you'll want to wear when spending your downtime. D+D sneakers are built with minimal use of non-renewable petroleum-based materials. We eliminate 94% of all wastage by producing extremely limited runs at our UK workshop and recycling components wherever possible. These shoes are hand made with a suede upper, leather lining and a gum sole. We recommend using a soft brush to clean them. Men's Low-Impact Green Leather Ritchie Sapo Sneaker Shoes 11 UK DUKE + DEXTER