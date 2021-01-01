Mens pink piqué cotton shirt with blue and white mottled Kenyan Kikoy fabric detailing on the inside the collar stand, under the cuffs and on the gusset (Side slits). The piqué construction allows for stretch making this a comfortable as well as stylish fabric. The slight stretch allows you to pull up the cuffs to a comfortable level on your forearm to show off the Kikoy detailing. Keeping with our brand ethos, over 50% of profits go back into sustainable charity projects in Kenya. Care Instructions: Wash inside out at up to 30°. Use normal spin cycle and air dry on a flat surface. Iron at low temperature. Do not bleach or tumble. Material: 100% Piqué Cotton Colour: Pink Windsor Collar Removable Collar Stay Signature impala head logo embroidery on the left chest One button cuff 2 button sleeve plackets to show cuff detail at a comfortable arm level Detailed hem gusset Horizontal stitching on the last buttonhole Men's Low-Impact Pink Cotton Piqué - Kenyan Kikoy Detail 3XL KOY Clothing