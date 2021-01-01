Black ion-plated stainless steel case with a black rubber strap. Fixed black ion-plated bezel. Black dial with luminous skeletal hands and black dot hour markers. Arabic numerals mark the 6 and 12 o'clock positions. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and dial markers. Date display between 4 and 5 o'clock position. Chronograph - three sub-dials displaying: 60 seconds, 30 minutes and 1/10th of a second. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant flame fusion crystal. Pull / push crown. Stainless steel case back. Case dimensions: 43 mm x 46.8 mm. Case thickness: 20 mm. Rectangle case shape. Band width: 30 mm. Band length: 8.25 inches. Tang clasp. Water resistant at 100 meters / 330 feet. Functions: second, chronograph, date, hour, minute. Dress watch style. Invicta Mens Lupah Chronograph Black Dial Black Ion-plated Black Rubber Watch 6724.