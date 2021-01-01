Norrona Men's Lyngen GTX Jacket - Large - Indigo Night / Hawaiian surf

The Norrona Men's Lyngen GTX Jacket is a lightweight and packable hardshell jacket designed for High-output alpine activities. The fully waterproof construction Features Gore-TEX Active throughout the body for excellent breathability and Gore-TEX with a C-Knit backer along the shoulders and sleeves for improved durability and comfort. Underarm zips and a long front chest zip give you several quick venting options, and the Technical Fit optimizes mobility while giving you room for a layer underneath when needed. Features of Norrona Men's Lyngen GTX Jacket Made of recycled fabric Waterproof and lightweight Front venting Technical Fit Perfect for alpine movement