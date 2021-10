Explore the unexplored with the Sorel Madson™ Hiker II Waterproof Boot. Crafted from waterproof material, this lace-up hiking boot is seam-sealed, so the moisture stays out and your feet stay comfortably dry. The full-length EVA midsole delivers long-lasting comfort to your feet. Features and Benefits Waterproof Seam-sealed construction Waterproof suede tongue Pigskin collar Removable molded EVA footbed with synthetic topcover Die-cut EVA midsole Full-length EVA insert Molded rubber outsole