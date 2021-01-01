Hoka One One Men's Mafate Speed 3 Shoe - 10 - Provincial Blue / Fiesta

The Hoka One One Men's Mafate Speed 3 Shoe is a trail runner for Technical terrain. Constructed with sandwich mesh at the Upper, it's breathable and dynamic, meaning your feet will remain comfortable without overheating. Trust in the lightweight EVA Midsole for comfort through the landing and push off. When it comes to terrain, the Vibram Megagrip hi-traction Outsole is prepAred to grab a variety of textures. The name of this shoe reminds me of a muffaletta sandwich. Head down to New Orleans, go for a run, then polish off a quarter of one of those tasty morsels. Features of the Hoka One One Men's Mafate Speed 3 Shoe Breathable, dynamic sandwich mesh Gusseted tongue prevents migration across the instep Lightweight, compressed EVA Midsole provides comfort Vibram Megagrip hi-traction Outsole compound