OluKai Men's Makia Lace Shoe - 8 - Clay / Kona

Features of the OluKai Men's Makia Lace Shoe Lightweight molded EVA Midsole with a non-marking 'Wet Grip Rubber' Outsole, Podded and siped for added traction on wet surfaces Single Density EVA Footbed created with a compound to maximize cushioning, support and rebound and a two tone textile cover, this Footbed creates the ultimate under foot experience Removable and washable Drop-?-In Heel offers both a shoe and slide functionality Lightweight, quick-drying, breathable and durable materials built for in and around water Leather that has been made specifically to prevent the entry of water and provide protection from the elements in any season