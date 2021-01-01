Men's OluKai Malanai Flip Flop

The OluKai Malanai Flip Flop is an ideal silhouette for all your beach outings and is inspired by the famed sea breeze of Kailua. Features and Benefits Thong sandal Water-resistant Soft, breathable jersey knit lining Nylon toe post Soft, compression-molded, EVA midsole provides anatomical fit for sustained comfort Contoured footbed Anatomical footbed that supports and positions your foot naturally The heel cup cradles the foot and provides stability and natural shock absorption The anatomical arch support system provides comfort and support to your feet Non-marking rubber outsole with breeze block lug design for added grip and traction