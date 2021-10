Mens convertible cargo pants. - Durable water repellent finish. - UPF40+ protective fabric. - Converts into shorts with zip off legs from the knee, making them ideal for outdoor walking. - Moisture wicking build. - Quick dry fabric. - 2 zipped pockets, 1 concealed zipped pocket, 2 side pockets and 3 bellow patch pockets. - Elasticated back panel with side adjusters. - Articulated knee darts for added mobility. - 65% Polyester, 35% Cotton. - Gender: Men