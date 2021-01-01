Helly Hansen Mens Manchester Jacket (Dark Grey) - XS - Also in: XL, 2XL, 3XL, L, M, S

EN 343 3,3 Waterproof/Breathable. - HellyTech Protection. - 100% Polyester - 145 g/m². - Fully taped construction. - Detachable hood. - Brushed polyester inside collar. - Chin guard. - No shoulder seams. - Two-way zipper and touch fastening closure, chest pocket with water repellent zipper, two pockets at front with zippers. - Touch fastening adjustment at cuffs. - Draw cord adjustment at hem with button-up option for safety. - Zipper for entry inside garment for logo applications. - Click-on loop inside hem for accessories. - Extended back for better comfort. - Size (chest to fit): XS (34.5 inches), S (36 inches), M (37.5-39 inches), L (41-42.5 inches), XL (44-45.5 inches), 2XL (47-48.5 inches), 3XL (50 inches). - Gender: Men