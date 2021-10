From the Dsquared2 AW18 collection these black pool sliders features a front maple leaf logo in red,DSQUARED2 logo to the side and a cushioned foot bed. The style of the Canadian twins,who founded the successful label Dsquared2,is known for the unique mixture of provocative streetstyle,Canadian cool and italian tailoring: "Our clothes are supposed to look real. People should appear cool rather than overdressed."