adidas Mens adidas Marathon Jacket - Mens Black Size M

Running for strength, running for stamina - whatever you run for, run with your heart. While you run, the adidas Marathon Jacket lets you do your bit to help the planet. Crafted from recycled fabric, this jacket is both lightweight and breathable, making every run perfectly comfortable. Treated to repel water and wind, this jacket lets you keep your training going strong through stormy weather as you explode into action. adidas Marathon Jacket features: Doubleweave fabric with DWR coating ensures a snug, dry, and comfortable fit. Hood enables ample coverage and warmth. Full-zip design provides a locked-in feel. Partial elastic cuffs give a snug fit. 360-degree reflectivity brings ample visibility. Front zip pockets offer secure storage space. Packable pocket ensures easy storage. A sweat-guard phone pocket keeps your valuables secure. 100% recycled polyester. Imported.