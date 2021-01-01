Nike Mens Nike March Madness x Bold T-Shirt - Mens Red/Navy Size L

Out with the old, bring on the bold! The Nike March Madness x Bold T-Shirt is made from Dri-FIT technology and lightweight knit fabric to keep you dry and comfortable. The bold and striking graphic hit on the chest and extra-large “NIKE" graphic on the upper back matches your fierce attitude on and off the court. The competition stands no chance while you dribble your way to victory in the Nike March Madness x Bold T-Shirt. Ribbed neckband enables a snug fit. Standard fit offers a relaxed and easy feel. Machine wash. 57% cotton/43% polyester. Imported.