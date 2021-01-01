Become the toast of the town in this eye-catching Original Penguin menâs shirt. A miniature allover martini print makes this long sleeve button-down shirt a perfect choice for cocktail hour and beyond. Plain weave fabrication with added stretch provides a flexible fit and a button-down collar and chest pocket complete the smart style. 100% Cotton Slim Fit Plain Weave Fabrication Weaves In Criss-Cross Patterning For Extra Durability Mechanical Stretch Button Down Collar Long Sleeve Machine Wash Imported ï»¿Model Measurements: Height 6'2â Waist 32" Modeled in size M | Original Penguin Men's Martini Print Shirt in Bright White, Size Medium, 100% Cotton | Munsingwear