Oakley Men's Mask Fitted Lite-s/m

Return to the outdoors and return to sport. Return to life. Help repel dust, dirt, and debris with the Mask Fitted Light. From biking to hiking, and an array of other activities, the minimalist design of this reusable mask helps cover your mouth and nose while the wrap-around straps keep the mask securely in place. Exclusive Hydrolix moisture-wicking technology helps keep you dry and ensures breathability while anti-odor technology helps repel odors. A reflective tag on the left side offers increased visibility in low light conditions in this lightweight mask that provides coverage when you need it.