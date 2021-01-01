Diesel Men's 51mm Master Chief Quartz Stainless Steel and Leather Three-Hand Date Watch, Color: Black (Model: DZ1475)

Bold, ironic and never shy, Diesel doesn't follow trends; it creates them. With a distinctive look and a unique voice, Diesel constantly moves style forward. Diesel's Master Chief watch features a unique case shape and a sleek, black dial with gold-tone accents. A date window adds functionality, while the black genuine leather strap completes the look. Case size: 45mm, Band size: 28mm; mineral crystal face resists scratches; quartz movement with three-hand analog display and date window; imported Round black plated stainless steel case with a black dial; genuine black leather band with single prong buckle closure Water resistant up to 100m (330ft): Can be worn bathing, swimming or snorkeling and shallow diving; 10 ATM