Maverik Men's Max EKG Speed Lacrosse Shoulder Pads, Medium, White

The Maverik® Men’s Max EKG Speed Lacrosse Shoulder Pads provide lightweight and comfortable protection for the experienced player. The External Kardiac Guard (EKG) provides superior protection that meets NOCSAE performance standard ND200. The comfortable fit and DuraStretch panels allow for free range of motion so you can make the shot from anywhere. The ANAFORM plates are designed to absorb high velocity impacts to keep you safe anywhere on the field. Performance and Design External Kardiac Guard (EKG) meets NOCSAE performance standard ND200 to help address commotio cordis ANAFORM chest and spine plates absorb impact while maximizing movement Traditional fit for comfort and mobility Moisture wicking material cools and it removes sweat from the skin DuraStretch panels across torso allow pads to move with your body COMFORTFIT allows athletes to personalize fit, coverage, and drape