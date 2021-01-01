Skechers Men's McFadden Quartz Casual Cuff Leather Three-Hand Analog Watch, Color: Smoke, Brown (Model: SR5162)

Skechers is a global athletic lifestyle brand for all. Skechers watches are designed with fashion and versatility in mind, ranging from products for your everyday on-the-go pace of life to true performance geared products when you want to break a sweat. The Skechers McFadden watch features a wide brown genuine leather strap, gunmetal case and blue dial with day and date windows. Case size: 45mm; Band size: 16mm plus cuff; quartz movement with three-hand analog display and day and date windows; imported Round alloy metal case with blue dial; genuine brown leather band Water resistant to 30m (100ft): withstands splashes or brief immersion in water, but not suitable for swimming or showering; 3ATM