Design: Birko-Flor Upper-- is made of easy-to-care-for and hygienic PVC, which has been lined on the inside with a soft, breathable layer of fleece In-Shoe Comfort: Original BIRKENSTOCK soft footbed; anatomically shaped Suede footbed lining High-quality material is very gentle on the skin, and it's comfortable while also being very durable Durability & Traction: EVA Outsole Additional Details: Thong with an individually adjustable metal pin buckle with a textile feel; color-coordinated details