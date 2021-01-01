This Callaway men's golf shirt has a versatile allover print that pairs easily with your favorite golf pants or shorts. It features Swing Tech™ technology and added stretch for a maximum range of motion with every swing. Moisture-wicking Opti Dri™ technology helps you stay dry so you can keep your cool on the course. 56% Polyester / 30% Recycled Polyester / 14% Elastane Classic Golf Fit - Roomiest silhouette and slightly longer sleeves designed for ease of motion Single knit fabrication creates a lightweight material that is flexible and comfortable Stretch To Give Full Range Of Motion UPF50 Protects Skin From The Sun Opti Dri™ Wicks Away Moisture To Keep You Dry Swing Tech™ Made With 30% Recycled Polyester Self Collar Short Sleeve Machine Wash Imported Model Measurements: Model is 6'2,” Wearing Size M | Callaway Men's Men’s Swing Tech™ Printed Classic Plaid Polo Shirt, Navy Blue, Polyester/Elastane