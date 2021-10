Stay warm in this lightweight, packable layer insulated with premium 850-fill-power DownTek PFC-Free down that's treated to repel water for extra comfort. The windproof and water-resistant shell is made from 100% recycled nylon, and the jacket packs into its own pocket for the ultimate in portability. Style Name:L.L.Bean Men's Ultralight 850 Fill Power Down Jacket. Style Number: 6161275.