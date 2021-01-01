Smartwool Men's Merino Sport 150 Long Sleeve Shirt, XL, Red

Fit and Design: Athletic fit long sleeve shirt Classic and comfortable crewneck design is perfect for attacking your mild-weather outdoor activities Underarm and back mesh panels help keep you dry where you need it most Flatlock seam construction is designed to minimize chafing and keep your skin happy Offset shoulder and side seams increase all-around comfort Vertical color blocks add to your style Technology: Merino Sport 150 mesh fabric combines moisture management, temperature regulation, odor resistance, durability, and quick dry time Reflective elements offer added visibility in low light conditions Additional Details: Average weight: 246g / 8.68oz Machine wash cold gentle cycle Do not iron decorations