Smartwool Men's Merino Sport 250 Wind Baselayer Pants, XL, Black

Fit and Design: Athletic fit baselayer pants Minimal merrow seam construction provides superior durability while remaining super soft against your skin Gender specific body-mapped panels of lighter fabric achieves additional breathability and moisture management Technology: Merino Sport 250 fabric helps move moisture, dries quickly, and holds its shape during high-sweat activities in colder weather 1 CFM rated windproof front panel provides increased protection from the elements on blustery days Reflective elements offer added visibility in low-light conditions Additional Details: 31.5” inseam (size medium) Average weight: 212g / 7.48oz Machine wash cold gentle cycle Do not iron decorations