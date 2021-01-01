Smartwool Men's Merino Sport Fleece Pants, Medium, Black

Fit and Design: Athletic fit fleece pants Features super-soft, unbelievably comfortable merino wool next to skin Interior waist drawcord allows you to adjust your fit 2 zip side pockets offer storage for the essentials Flatlock seam construction helps minimize chafing to keep your skin happy Technology: Non-PFC durable water-repellent finish supplies protection from the elements 1 CFM rated windproof front panel helps keep you covered on blustery days Reflective elements offer added visibility in low-light conditions Additional Details: 30.5” inseam (size medium) Average weight: 358g / 12.63oz Machine wash cold gentle cycle Dry flat, do not tumble dry Do not iron decorations