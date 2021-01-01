Classic and cool, this Original Penguin men's polo shirt is nice and versatile. Mesh fabric gives it a subtle textured appearance that oozes casual sophistication. A characteristic buttoned placket and self collar complete the polo's clean-cut look. 60% Cotton / 40% Polyester Slim Fit Mesh Fabrication Self Collar Short Sleeve Hand Wash Imported ï»¿Model Measurements: Height 6'2â Waist 32" Modeled in size M | Original Penguin Men's Mesh Polo Short Sleeve in Gold Flame Orange, Size Medium, Cotton/Polyester | Munsingwear