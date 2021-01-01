Carhartt Men's Met Guard 6 Inch Waterproof Work Boot - Composite Toe - 15 Wide - Dark Brown Oil Tanned

Features of the Carhartt Men's Met Guard 6 Inch Waterproof Work Boot - Composite Toe Composite safety toe. Identifies protection against impact and compression hazards with a composite (non-metallic) safety toe. Composite toes meet ASTM F2413-18 standards Poron XRD soft comfort internal metatarsal guard. Identifies protection against impact and compression hazards to the top of the foot with a metatarsal guard. Metatarsal styles meet ASTM F2413-18 standards Electrical hazard (safety toe). Identifies secondary protection against incidental contact with electrical circuits of 18,000 volts or less under dry conditions. Safety toe EH styles meet ASTM F2413-18 EH standards Storm defender waterproof breathable protection. These shoes Are designed to be completely waterproof and to keep your feet dry in most types of wet conditions. A waterproof and breathable membrane is used to keep your feet dry but promote air flow and circulation Rubber heel bumper. The rubber heel bumper feature is designed to provide extra abrasion resistant durability Rubber toe bumper. The rubber toe bumper feature is designed to provide extra abrasion resistant durability Fastdry Technology lining. Fastdry lining wicks away sweat for comfort Cushion comfort insole. Carhartt PU with foam cushion insole provides comfortable support and reduces foot fatigue EVA Midsole with PU strobel pad Cement constructed with carhartt rubber rugged flex Outsole